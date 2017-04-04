Teacher's GoFundMe buys a bicycle for every student

Posted:Apr 04 2017 03:56PM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 03:56PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Do you remember how thrilling it was the first time you rode a bike? Elementary school teacher Katie Blomquist remembers. But what made her remember was a student who wasn’t going to get a bike for his birthday because his parents didn’t have enough money.

Blomquist teaches at North Charleston’s Pepperhill Elementary School. Many of her students live in poverty and have no chance at ever owning a bike. 

That inspired Katie to start the “Every Kid Deserves A Bike” GoFundMe page. It only took 3 months to raise over $80,000. Katie then worked with Radio Flyer and Affordabike to deliver a bicycle to every single student at Pepperhill Elementary. 

 

It took months and months of planning, but Katie finally revealed the bikes to her students. I have to imagine seeing the looks on these faces, was almost as exciting as riding a bike for the very first time. Almost. 


