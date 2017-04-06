2-year-old girl's perfect response when cashier asked why she wanted a black doll

Posted:Apr 06 2017 02:12AM CDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 02:12AM CDT

LOS ANGLES, Ca. -

When 2-year-old Sophia Benner finished her potty training, she was told she could pick out a prize. To her, it was perfect. To the cashier, it was an odd choice. 

According to CNN, she and her mother, Brandi, went to Target near their South Carolina home. Sophia spent the next 20 minutes in search of the perfect doll that would be her proud present. 

Because she considers herself a doctor from all her make-believe checkups, one in particular stood out from the rest.  She found her. The cashier pointed out something that is obvious to most, but not to a little girl: The doll was black. 

The encounter was detailed in mom Brandi’s Facebook post

“The woman gave me a puzzled look and turned to Sophia and asked, "Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?" Sophia finally found her voice and said, "Yes, please!" The cashier replied, "But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you." I immediately became angry, but before I could say anything, Sophia responded with, "Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?" Thankfully the cashier decided to drop the issue and just answer, "Oh, that's nice." 

All Sophia knows is that she has a new friend. 

The post has been generally praised for the colorblindness of children, and many have posted their own similar experiences. 

 

Watch the video to see Sophia and her new favorite doll.


