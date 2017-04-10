Last two survivors of WWII squadron reunite for a special toast

Posted:Apr 10 2017 05:40PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 05:40PM CDT

BRADENTON, Fla. -

70 years after their first reunion in 1946, 93-year-old Sanford “Sandy” Graves and 95-year-old Marshall Clark were the only members of the 451st bomber squadron left at the most recent reunion in Bradenton, Florida. 

"We're down to that point now: two people standing. Marshall and me," Graves told FOX 13.

"You live together 24-7, you die together, you work together. There's no room for someone who doesn't want to be close," explained Graves.

As many veterans do, the men remained close after the war. However, there was something else that had stood the test of time -- A box, signed by many of the 451st in 1969.

It was sealed at a reunion over 50 years ago, and the surviving members wrote their names on it. Those names have been crossed out as each member passed away.  

In keeping with military tradition, Graves and Clark opened the box and revealed the bottle of Cognac. 

"And the last two people alive drink it, and that's where we are now," Graves said. "We're going to open it today and make a toast out of it."

After the toast, the men read the names of more than a hundred men from the 451st that were lost in combat, and all the men that didn’t make it to the 2017 reunion. 

"It's just something we don't want people to ever forget," he said. Watch the video to see these survivors reunite. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories