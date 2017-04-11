Double hand transplant patient writes thank you letter to doctor

Posted:Apr 11 2017 04:52PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 04:52PM CDT

LOS ANGELES, Ca. -

57-year-old Chris King lost both hands in a work accident involving a metal press last year in the UK. According to the BBC, he is making amazing progress and has even penned a thank you note to his doctor -- with his new hands. 

Last year, a team of doctors at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital were able to save his life and his thumbs. 

When a donor’s hands became available, Professor Simon Kay at Leeds General Hospital, and a team of 8 surgeons, performed the 12 hour complex operation. King’s progress has been astounding, and he is ecstatic about his new digits. 

He said: "It's been going fantastically. I can make a fist, I can hold a pen, I can do more or less the same functions as I could with my original hands. There are still limitations but I'm getting back to the full Chris again."

He most of all looks forward to being able to clap when he goes to watch his favorite rugby team -- Leeds Rhinos. "I've never been but I will go one day and clap a lot and shout a lot, even if we lose," he said.

According to The Telegraph, he can already do a range of tasks such as gardening, making tea, and writing. 

"I don't really think of my hands, I just think of what I'm going to do next," he said. 

 

Watch the video to see how a life-changing operation brought hope.


