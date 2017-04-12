Where are Americans the most stressed out?

Posted:Apr 12 2017 04:47PM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 04:48PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

The results are in. The most stressed state in America is…Sweet Home Alabama? What? 

But isn’t that where the skies are so blue? 

WalletHub.com recently conducted a study on four areas of stress: Work, Money, Family, and Health & Safety…and our southern states are feeling the pressure. Eight of The top 10 most stressed states were in the South. 

1. Alabama

2. Louisiana

3. Mississippi

4. West Virginia

5. Kentucky

6. New Mexico

7. Nevada

8. Georgia

9. Tennessee

10. Arkansas

So what part of the country isn’t stressed? The Midwest ruled the Top 10. Minnesota was the absolute least stressed state.

1. Minnesota

2. North Dakota

3. Iowa

4. South Dakota

5. Utah

6. Nebraska

7. New Hampshire

8. Vermont

9. Colorado

10. Wisconsin

 

This study is important because stress has many adverse side effects including insomnia, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Being aware of stress, and being able to manage it is vital.


