After inspiring the blind for 54 years, teacher retires

Posted:Apr 14 2017 01:42AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 01:42AM CDT

BROOKLYN, Ny. -

Rosemarie Romano has been teaching at Brooklyn’s Helen Keller Services for the Blind for 54 years, but at 79-years-old, her days in the classroom are coming to an end.

Along with teaching the visually impaired students how to read braille and use computers, her biggest lessons have to do with how to live their lives. 

“You can still hear, you can still think, you can still smell, you can still walk,” she told FOX 5. “I don't want to be blind Rosemarie. I want to be Rosemarie who happens to be blind.”

Director Liz Meade has seen her leadership firsthand. “She shows them, you know what, that’s not going to work. You need to stop feeling sorry for yourself and just get with the program. And she drills that into them.” 

She will retire at the end of the month, but will continue to lead wherever she goes. 

“I feel like I’m always educating. I’m trying to educate somebody.”

She has made a lasting impression on generations of students and faculty, but it’s her outlook that has made her the woman she is. 

"I can be like you, with the same likes, dislikes, annoyances and all the rest of it, because just because you have a disability doesn't mean you're not a person."

 

Watch the video to see this amazing woman before retiring.


