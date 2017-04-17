Child who lost eye to cancer gets special doll Digital Content Hub Child who lost eye to cancer gets special doll Brynn Munger lost her left eye to cancer shortly after her first birthday. Although she's spent much of her young life in hospitals, she has been in remission for more than 16 months. Her mother, Danielle, got her an extra special friend for her third birthday -- a specially tailored bunny rabbit who, like Brynn, has one eye. Adorned with a shiny bow and tutu, Brynn appropriately named her rabbit "Sparkle".

Mom’s know just the right thing to make their children happy on their birthdays, but Danielle needed a little help. She reached out to doll maker Jessica Sebastian of Sebastian Design, who explained the story on Facebook.

It read:

The girl had started to notice that she was different and her sweet mama read articles about how finding a doll who matches how a child looks can be helpful and therapeutic. She wanted her daughter to have a doll that looks like her and only has her right eye. To date, I don't think I've ever been asked to create something so tender and meaningful.

Sebastian knows the importance of identifying with dolls from her experience with her own kids. She told The Huffington Post, “The whole reason I started making dolls is because I have two girls who don’t really look like sisters (one is brown and one is white), and I wanted them to have dolls that looked like them.”

After hearing the story, many other parents have since requested dolls for their own children who have missing limbs and scars. Uniqueness can be great, but sometimes it’s not easy to do it alone.

Watch the video to see Brynn and “Sparkle” shine.