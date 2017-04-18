First woman to run the Boston Marathon does it again 50 years later

Posted:Apr 18 2017 03:46PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 03:46PM CDT

BOSTON -

50 years ago Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon. It was history making in more ways than one. Switzer, a 20 year old Syracuse University student at the time, was attacked by a race official for trying to run the race. 

Back in the 60s, women weren’t allowed to run marathons because it was thought to be “bad for their health.” 

But Switzer persevered, paving the way for other runners.

This week she commemorated her 50th anniversary of running the '67 Boston marathon by running the race again.

Now 70 years-old, Switzer wore the exact same bib number and had an amazing time too. 4 hours, 44 minutes and 31 seconds. 


