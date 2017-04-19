Family gets incredible surprise at Cornhuskers football game

Posted:Apr 19 2017 04:59PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 05:00PM CDT

It’s not often you get to bring your family to tears of happiness and live out your childhood dream at the same time. 

But Staff Sgt. Matthew Hawke found a way. He was able to do the historic Memorial Stadium Tunnel walk in full Nebraska Cornhuskers gear and surprise his family.

The 17-year military veteran was finishing a tour in Afghanistan and was supposed to be back for the weekend’s Nebraska game, where his family was asked to do the pregame coin toss.

Hawke told his wife and 6 children he couldn’t be there because he had to stay behind for another 30 days. 

That’s why they were so surprised when one of the Nebraska players took off his helmet during the coin toss and it was their dad. 

The family broke down in smiles and tears of joy. It’s a coin toss none of them will ever forget.

 

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories