College student writing thousands of "positivity cards" for fellow students

Posted:Apr 25 2017 12:18AM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 12:18AM CDT

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -

We all try to send a little cheer into the world when we can, but what one student has been doing at the College of William and Mary will make your head spin. According the student newspaper, The Flat Hat, junior Kira Perzel Mandell has been writing “positivity cards” since freshman year, and is now up to writing 1000 cards a week! 

She realized that people on campus needed a little positivity and a pick-me-up to deal with all the stress of college. “A big thing that was important to me was having it be a little bit personal,” she said.

Imagine opening your mail and finding a one of a kind note meant just for you. Just to brighten your day! She sends them out every semester, just in case someone is only at the school for a short time and could otherwise miss out on the good vibes. 

Kira has been making a big difference in thousands of students lives every year, but her goal is simple. She just hopes the cards give people a random reason to smile. 

Her favorite message to her classmates? “Don’t let stupid little things ruin your happiness.” 

We may not all be able to live up to 1,000 notes a week like Kira, but what about one today?  

 

Watch the video to see how she writes all those cards.


