Mother's Day: What NOT to buy your mom

As Mother's Day approaches, it's time to shop for the most important woman in your life. And while she may have unconditional love for you, there's a difference between a good Mother's Day gift and a bad one. Here are some tips to avoid being grounded (trust us, it's worse as an adult).

For starters, stay away from cleaning equipment like a new vacuum. She’s cleaned you, your bedroom, and picked up after you your entire life. The poor woman has cleaned enough.

If it has to do with fitness or a diet -- Just don’t. She may be your mother, but she’s still a woman. Take a cue and remember this for all holidays while you’re at it.

Flowers are always a winner, but save roses for a different lady on Valentine’s Day.

As much as you would like to further your cookie and home-cooked meal interests, don’t buy her something for the kitchen unless she’s specifically asked.

Instead of buying a blank frame, make sure you fill it with a photo of you and mom.

Stay away from clothes. Sidenote: if you know your mom’s measurements, you might also want to seek help. But if she’s a cool mom, she’ll certainly appreciate some new chic shades.

Have you kept your mom awake with sleepovers, loud music, and staying out past curfew? Try some essential oils or new pajamas. Anything that will help her get a good night’s sleep.

Gift cards are typically classified as a “lazy gift”, and your mom deserves some thought. Stay away from the plastic, and get her something unique instead. Buy some hand-crafted jewelry, something from the city you live in, or make something yourself. There’s a good chance she’ll still hang it on the refrigerator.

Whatever you choose, just be sure to include every mother’s four favorite words -- “I love you Mom.”

Watch the video for even more Mother’s Day shopping tips.