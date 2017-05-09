What Mother's Day means for pet owners

Posted:May 09 2017 05:47PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 05:47PM CDT

It’s time to address that age-old question: “Do dog moms count on Mother’s Day?” 

People can disagree, but if you’re asking Fido or Sparky, the answer is a resounding, “Yes!”

Here are the top three ways to celebrate Mother’s Day as a dog mom. 

1. Take that pooch out for a special walk. There’s no better way to celebrate than enjoying your dog in his or her natural habitat. 

2. Treat yourself. You know there’s a leash that would make your walks more enjoyable. Or maybe you just need a good foot massage after that walk. 

3. This last one is for those of you that know a dog mom. Help the dog express his or her appreciation. Slip a Mother’s Day card under your friend's door. 

 

Oh, and don’t forget to sign it with a paw!


