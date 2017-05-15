The fastest-growing name for baby boys is the name of a murderer??? Digital Content Hub The fastest-growing name for baby boys is the name of a murderer??? The fastest-growing boy's name in the United States is from a popular movie. No, people aren't naming their babies Star Lord, Deadpool or Groot - although, they might as well be. Jumping 2,368 spots from 2015 to 2016 is the name Kylo. As in Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Laura Wattenberg, the founder of BabyNameWizard,com, says that the names of villains more likely to inspire parents than on-screen heroes.

Other boy’s names that are on the rise from movies or pop culture are Creed, Adonis and Zayn. The character Adonis Creed is Michael B Jordan’s character in the Rocky movie, “Creed.” Zayn, of course, was the first singer to quit One Direction.

The fastest-growing girl’s name is Kehlani, believed to be inspired by the R&B singer of the same name.

Two names that dropped in popularity in 2016 were both, Donald and Hillary.

But the four names that dropped the most, were the same name with 4 different spellings. Seems hardly anyone wants to name their baby daughter Caitlyn anymore. Or Caitlin, Kaitlyn or Katelynn.

With two more Star Wars films on the way, the name Kylo may get even more popular. Why anyone would ever name their son after a character that betrays and murders his father is unclear. That sounds like a really bad idea.