Eco-friendly 9-year-olds eliminating styrofoam from school

Posted:May 15 2017 06:32PM CDT

Updated:May 15 2017 06:35PM CDT

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. -

Two 9-year olds at East Montessori Charter School in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina showed their teachers they’re some pretty quick learners. Lyla and Katie are third graders, and recently learned about the negative effects of styrofoam on the planet.  

Despite what it was teaching in the classroom, the school was still using styrofoam trays for lunch. Armed with the knowledge that styrofoam can take hundreds of years to degrade, the girls searched for an alternative. 

They contacted the school district to get a quote on the cost of plastic trays and a dishwasher to use instead. They discovered it would cost $10,000 -- that’s a lot of allowance money. 

Undeterred, Lyla and Katie got to work. They placed posters around the school to spread awareness, and created a donation box in the office. With the help of Lyla’s mother, Eliza Hardman, they also started a GoFundMe campaign and have already raised almost $2,000. 

Eliza told the Good News Network, “I was thrilled to help! I wanted to make sure the girls had done their research, which they had. After they wrote up their mission statement, and I saw how serious they were, I knew it was time for me to get involved.”

It’s great to see these serious girls tackling a serious issue so quickly. We all can learn a lot from the two eco-friendly students. 

 

Watch the video to see Lyla and Katie get an A+ from Mother Earth. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories