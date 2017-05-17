Pizza ordered to "hangry" passengers on delayed train

NEWPORT, Del. -

If a train leaves the station in Boston at 9:45 a.m. traveling to Washington at a speed of 80 mph., and the train breaks down in Delaware, how long before you order pizza? That was the question for a group of passengers aboard a broken down Amtrak train.

Passenger Mitchell Katz posted video of pizza delivery man Jim Leary making the emergency delivery and the video has gone viral.

According to The Washington Post, Leary had to navigate through houses, along a fence, over a berm, and across a stream to get to the train. 

He said, “I would do anything to help people out and they were starving.”

They were lucky to have a veteran on call that day. Leary has worked as a pizza delivery man in 18 states, 28 counties, and 3 parishes -- but he’s never delivered to a train in his 18 years carrying pizza.

If you’re wondering what to tip a pizza courier on a train -- Leary made $32 in tips. Not bad for one cheese and one pepperoni. 

Amtrak apologized for the inconvenience, but also said it was dangerous to approach a train on the tracks. But let’s face it -- pizza makes everything better.

Watch the video to see the emergency pizza delivery.


