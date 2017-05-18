Man who lost his legs to Race Across America with hand cycle

Posted:May 18 2017 06:31PM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 06:31PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Andre Kajlich lost his legs to a subway accident while studying abroad in Prague 14 years ago. 

At first, doctors didn’t even expect he’d be able to sit down. But Andre blew those expectations out of the water. Now he’s a world-class paratriathlete and ultraendurance wheelchair racer.

He bought his first wheelchair bicycle off Craigslist. After his father passed away, he challenged himself to bicycle marathons. Then he set his sights higher.

On June 14, Andre will begin a 3,000 mile journey from California to Maryland. And he’ll do it in just 12 days. He’s the first solo hand cyclist to qualify for Race Across America

 

 


