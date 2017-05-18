Sologamy is when people marry themselves, and it's getting popular Digital Content Hub Sologamy is when people marry themselves, and it’s getting popular Sophie Tanner just celebrated her second wedding anniversary this week.

Two years ago, her poor dad walked her down the aisle, in public, and gave his daughter away - to herself. In what’s called, sologamy, Sophie Tanner married herself.

She said, “Everyone celebrates getting together with someone and becoming married, but there’s no milestone in society that celebrates escaping something awful or returning to your own happiness and contentment.”

There are even businesses cashing in on helping people do this.

Erika Anderson, who of course, lives in Brooklyn, also married herself. “I think it’s hard not to adopt whatever society’s messages are … and I certainly think that one of the messages is, ‘You are not enough if you are not with someone else.’”

Tanner says, “You can be more lonely in a relationship that’s not functioning than just being on your own, and a lot of people don’t realise that. You can waste your life waiting for the one, when you are the one yourself.”

That said, Tanner is still dating other people.

Sologamy may sound silly but it could be worse. One woman in England married a rock. No, not Dwayne Johnson. A rock. In her garden.