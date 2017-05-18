Real Housewives of Dallas star donates bone marrow to complete stranger

Posted:May 18 2017 07:06PM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 07:06PM CDT

DALLAS, Tx. -

To the casual observer, some of the women in Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise might seem a bit shallow, but consider The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Stephanie Hollman.  She recently underwent a potentially life-saving procedure to donate bone marrow to a complete stranger.

Four years ago, a donor center that matches donors to people with blood cancer asked for Stephanie’s participation at a fun run. The chances of being a match to someone that is not a family member are less than one percent, but Stephanie received a call that she is a match to a mom with cancer. A mother of two herself, she was determined to give the woman a second chance at life. 

“I mean, I have nothing to lose and she has everything to gain. Is the way I look at it,” Hollman told FOX 4.

For five days, Stephanie received shots to increase her white blood cell count. She then flew to Oklahoma City, and donated ten million white blood cells to the mother she may never meet.

“Helping somebody -- even live, even if it’s five more years...I feel like that’s a job well done at the end of the day. And then, that’s kind of what everyone I think wants out of their life.”

 

Watch the video to see this “Real Housewife” get real. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories