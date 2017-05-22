Italy is offering free castles to anyone willing to work and live there

Posted:May 22 2017 12:38AM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 12:38AM CDT

Italy -

In hopes of boosting tourism, Italy is giving away castles - for free. To anyone. 

The Local newspaper reports, “The only catch is that those who take up the offer will have to commit to restoring and transforming the sites into tourist facilities, such as hotels, restaurants, or spas.”

Italy has set aside 103 castles, monasteries and farm houses that happen to be in less popular areas. Currently, tourists are overcrowding Rome, Venice and Florence, and Italy is hoping to thin out the crowds a little and spread the wealth.

"The goal is for private and public buildings which are no longer used, to be transformed into facilities for pilgrims, hikers, tourists, and cyclists,” Roberto Reggi said.

All you need to do to get one, is go online and choose which castle you want, and submit a proposal explaining how you would turn the place into a tourist destination. 

If you are selected, you will get a 9 year lease, with the possibility to extend. The deadline is June 26.

If you are interested, you can submit here.

If you submit you can download Duolingo for free, so you can start learning Italiano.

So, Andiamo! Let’s go! Do you want to sit in that cubicle for 30 more years or do you want to live in a castle in Italy? 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories