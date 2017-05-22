Survey reveals the worst night of the week for good sleep

Posted:May 22 2017 05:29PM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 05:29PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Trouble sleeping? What day of the week is it? It turns out Sundays are a nightmare-- and the worst nights for sleeping.

That’s according to a survey of 4,279 Americans and Britons by the meditation app Calm.com. Three times as many people have poor sleep on Sunday compared to any other day of the week.

Clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Steve Orma says Sundays are problematic because the weekends tend to throw off normal sleep routines. Anxiety about returning to work on Monday is another contributing factor.

The next worst night for sleeping is Monday. And the best night for for sleeping is Thursday. 

 

Dr. Orma didn’t comment on why Thursday was so good, but I think we all know it had a little something to do with Friday.


