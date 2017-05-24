Woman loses 40 pounds to donate kidney to friend

Posted: May 24 2017 01:44AM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 01:44AM CDT

Pittsburgh, PA. -

Rebekah Ceidro was scrolling through her Facebook feed one day when she landed on a post by her friend Chris Moore. 

He suffered from chronic kidney disease much of his life and was facing two options: dialysis or a kidney transplant. 

Rebekah, 33, wanted to help when she found out they shared the same blood type, which meant a kidney donation was possible. The only obstacle, however, was Rebekah was too heavy to be a donor, according to her doctor.

Rebekah told Today, “My actual thought was, ‘I’m too fat to save my friend’s life.’ And that sucked, but that’s at least something you can change... I thought, ‘This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to start running and keep running until I can do a 5K every day.”

 

Fast forward to today and Rebekah has lost 40 pounds, she just finished the Pittsburgh Half Marathon, and in three-to-six months she’ll be saving her friend’s life with a kidney donation. 

