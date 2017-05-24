Mother of quadriplegic receives a surprise honorary MBA

Posted: May 24 2017 05:40PM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 05:40PM CDT

Orange, Ca. -

Marty O’Connor was paralyzed from the shoulders down five years ago after a fall down the stairs. That didn’t, however, stop him from receiving an MBA degree from Chapman University along with his mother, Judy, who received an honorary degree herself at the same time as her son. 

Marty used an iPad, laptop, voice recognition software and a mouth stick to participate in the classroom, but he couldn’t take notes or answer tests by himself. That’s when he leaned on his mom to help out. Judy had attended every one of her son’s classes for the past two years. 

“You get a spinal cord injury — I couldn’t fix it, but I could do this for him,” she told The Orange County Register

It was Marty’s idea to honor her hard work and dedication, and the university kept it a secret until the big day. It was announced over a loudspeaker while they stopped for a graduation photo on stage. 

“It was a wonderful privilege to be able to do this for him,” she said after the ceremony.

Marty is grateful to have his mother by his side. “There’s no way I would have achieved my level of success without her,” he said.

 

Watch the video to see the mother and son graduate together.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories