Homeless Boston woman goes from the streets to Harvard

Posted: May 24 2017 05:50PM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 05:50PM CDT

BOSTON, Ma. -

Two years ago, Norma Heath hit rock bottom. Her struggles with drugs and depression left her homeless and hopeless. Norma checked into Rosie’s Place, a Boston women’s shelter that helps its residents get back on their feet. 

That’s when everything began to turn around. Norma started writing down goals. They were simple at first: don’t do drugs today, make sure to get to that appointment.

When Norma started accomplishing those goals she set her sights a little higher: receiving a degree from Harvard.  

Now this week Norma can cross that goal off her list too. She graduated from Harvard extension with a degree in psychology. 

Norma’s advice is simple: “It’s all about goals, you can have dreams, but there’s a difference between dreams and goals.” 

