Take out your books and chocolate, new TSA rules could be coming this summer

Posted: May 30 2017 01:14AM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 01:14AM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

The TSA is testing new security measures that could have travelers doing some serious unpacking in the airport security line.

We’re already used to removing shoes and belts from our bodies, and laptops, liquids and gels from our carry-ons, but the TSA is determining whether new items will be added to the list. 

The agency may soon require travelers to remove any electronic device larger than a cell phone, in addition to books and even chocolate. 

That’s because dense food items and paper can look like explosive devices in X-ray machines, or obscure the view of other objects.

 

They’ve been testing the new procedure at several airports, including Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lubbock, Texas. Passengers have also started to encounter the new rules in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Boston, Detroit, and Fort Lauderdale, according to the Wall Street Journal. If the rules do go into effect everywhere, it will happen as early as this summer, so be prepared. Safe travels.

