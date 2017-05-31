Man's workshop aims to teach other dads how to style their daughters' hair

Posted: May 31 2017 01:44AM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 01:44AM CDT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -

For single dads, there are a lot of situations that can be intimidating when it comes to their daughters. The top item on the list could be a dad having to style his daughter’s hair.  

That’s why Darious Bland is passing on the skills he’s learned from doing his own daughter’s hair to other fathers. 

The Alabama native started “Can Daddy Do My Hair?” on Facebook, and features photos and videos to pass on his knowledge to other dads. . 

He cautions that you’re not going to be an expert overnight, but practice makes perfect. 

“When I first started, I didn’t even know how to do a basic ponytail,” he told WHNT News 19.

Darious recently took “Can Daddy Do My Hair?” a step further. He held a workshop for a group of dads, and gave them a tutorial on how to style their daughters’ hair. But it was more than just the guidance. It was a chance for the dads to bond with their daughters. 

So Dad, whether you’re single or married -- If you have a daughter grab a brush and be brave. If those braids don’t work out the first time, start over -- A little more time with your daughter.

 

Watch the video to see how some hair skills can help the dad/ daughter relationship.

