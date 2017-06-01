Meet the 101-year-old skydiving record-breaker

Posted: Jun 01 2017 01:12AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 01:12AM CDT

Devon, England -

Verdun Hayes, age 101, just set a world record for skydiving.  According to Guinness World Records, Hayes is the oldest person in the world to make a tandem jump from 15,000 feet.  

Hayes was thinking about doing the jump a few years ago, but his family wouldn’t let him. Then, according to grandson-in-law Ian Honnor, “At about age 100 he decided he was old enough to make his own mind up.” 

So the family decided to join him. Honnor said “He had four generations of his family in the air at the same time — they ranged from age 16 to 101.” 

If you want to be jumping out of planes at 101, Hayes offered this advice: “Just keep your mind fully occupied and your body as fit as you possibly can...Those are the two great things.” 

 

Watch the video above to see this fearless man make history with his family by his side.

