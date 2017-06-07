High school graduation brought to dad fighting cancer

Posted: Jun 07 2017 02:10AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 02:10AM CDT

NEW ALBANY, Ind. -

When Larry Bailey was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he remained optimistic he could make his daughter Hollie’s high school graduation.

“We were super excited, and we were praying that dad could make it to her graduation, even if that meant we had to wheel him in a wheelchair,” his daughter, Heaven Bailey, said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, doctors wouldn’t allow him to be released from Baptist Health Floyd hospital. That’s when “Operation: Get Dad to Graduation” was launched. 

With cooperation and help from the school and hospital, Baptist Health Floyd became Floyd Central High School for the night. 

“We were thrilled to accommodate the request,” hospital spokesperson Stephanie Rogers told Global News. “I wish we could take total credit, but it was Hollie’s best friend and boyfriend that came up with the idea. It was a surprise to both Hollie and her father.”

“He was moved to tears,” Rogers continued. “He was holding [his daughter’s] hand and whispering he was proud of her.”

“It was a blessing for all of us to witness such a magical moment,” Heaven offered.

 

Watch the video to see the special moment. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories