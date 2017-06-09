Terminally ill cancer patient moves to Nashville to support her NHL team

When Christina Wynter was diagnosed with stage IV terminal cancer, she turned her attention to her biggest passion -- Nashville Predators hockey.

With just six months to live, Christina told her oncologist, “I’m not going anywhere until my team wins the cup." She moved from California to Nashville to get an up-close view of her team, and became a season ticket holder.

Christina told Heather Hourigan of WSMC-TV in Nashville, “I figured since I’m terminal, I might as well move across the country and support my favorite team for the rest of my life."

Few experts predicted Nashville to reach the Stanley Cup Final, and much like her team, Christina has defied the odds.

Because when she was given those six months to live -- It was 2014.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Christina has been making progress while undergoing experimental treatment at Vanderbilt University ever since. Because in life, just like hockey, anything can happen.

At the time of this writing, the Nashville Predators are down two games to three to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Whatever happens, you can be sure Christina will be watching.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is Sunday June 11, at 8 p.m. EST. If the Predators win, Game 7 on Wednesday will determine the champion.

“It’s been such a journey. Every round that they win, I’m just blown away. I’m just crying now,” she said. “It just validates my decision to move here.”

Even if you're not rooting for the Predators, it's hard not to cheer for Christina.

Watch the video to see how hockey became more than just a game to Christina.