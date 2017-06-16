5-year-old sells more than 100 paintings and gives profits to charity

Posted: Jun 16 2017 07:01PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18 2017 10:14PM CDT

SYDNEY, Australia -

Most five-year-olds are happy when their art finds its way onto the fridge, but Australian Cassie “Swirls” Gee’s paintings adorn homes, offices and showcases. She has not only sold more than 100 of her masterpieces, she’s paying it forward too. So far she has donated $750 to various charities all over the world. 

According to her website, her art has sold at auctions for charities such as the Royal Society for the Blind, Essentials 4 Women SA, and Monochrome International. Cassie has also used some of her earnings to install a water tank for school children in Cambodia, and even sponsored a child by pledging $40 a month for a year. 

Her distinctive style comes from a combination of acrylic paint, glitter, resin, and using only a fork or her hands.

One look at Cassie’s mesmerizing galaxies, and it’s no wonder people love her art. 

Despite her artistic talent, it’s her kindness to others that points to her true passion. According to her mother, Cassie wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

Whether it’s her paintings or her charity -- we love how Cassie sees the world. 

 

Watch the video to see her beautiful paintings. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories