The official treatment for a jellyfish sting isn't what you're thinking

Posted: Jun 19 2017 02:41PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 02:41PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

If you get stung by a jellyfish this summer, urine is OFFICIALLY not the solution. According to a study published in the Journal Toxins-- you weren’t wrong to question the disgusting, yet long-held practice of urinating on a jellyfish wound to ease the pain. 

In case you still need convincing not to do it, here’s why: Urine doesn’t have a consistent chemical makeup. Depending on how hydrated you are or even what you’ve eaten that day, your urine might actually contain chemical compounds that trigger stinging cells to fire.

The researchers also found that you should not rinse with seawater, apply ice, or scrape the tentacles away with a credit card.

What did prove effective?

Gently lifting the tentacles away with tweezers-- and applying good old fashioned vinegar or hot water, which effectively and consistently neutralize the venom. 

 

So pack some vinegar and tweezers in your beach tote-- and never again add insult to injury after a jellyfish attack. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories