Holy guacamole: thieves steal $300,000 worth of avocados

Posted: Jun 19 2017 04:41PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 04:41PM CDT

OXNARD, Ca. -

Three produce workers in California have been arrested for stealing $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The men are suspected of stealing the avocados from their employer, Mission Produce, and selling them to unsuspecting customers, below market value. Authorities believe the operation has been going on for months. 

“We take these kinds of thefts seriously. It’s a big product here and in California,” Sgt. John Franchi of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the Los Angeles Times. “Everybody loves avocados.”

 

The men were charged with grand theft of fruit and are being held on bail of $250,000 each.

