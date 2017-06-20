South Korean startup introduces new technology for treating depression

Could a headband cure depression? South Korean startup Ybrain believes their new device designed for people suffering from depression could have a tremendous impact on improving mental health.

According to Geek.com, the Mindd wearable headband uses transcranial direct current stimulation to deliver a stream of electricity to the frontal lobe. Users feel a tingling sensation as the electric waves pass through their head to the area of the brain where decreased activity is associated with depression.

The device also connects to a smartphone app, so patients can log their sleep, exercise, and medical treatment.The Mindd is already being used in a dozen South Korean hospitals. It is expected to reach another 150 this year, with the aim of treating at least 3,000 people.

CEO Lee Ki-won told the Korea Herald, “Our broader goal is to help anyone with depression easily receive treatment from home and to eventually raise depression treatment rates around the world.”

Ybrain is working with the Harvard Medical School on a 500-patient clinical study. They hope to bring the product to the U.S. by 2019, so in-home treatment could be as easy as putting on a headband.