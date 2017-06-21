Google just made your job search much easier

Posted: Jun 21 2017 10:01PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 10:01PM CDT

Job hunting can be a daunting challenge for many people.  In an effort to make the job search easier, Google has powered up its search engine to provide more information about job openings. The search engine will now provide more detailed information about vacant job positions, allowing job seekers to instantly see listings from job recruiting sites. 

This represents the next step in the Google for Jobs initiative that uses machine learning to provide people with smarter job recommendations and search facilities.

 

Users can now receive in-depth results from a multitude of sources which include heavyweights such as LinkedIn, Monster, Glassdoor and Facebook directly from Google's main page.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories