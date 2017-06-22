200 bikers escort bullied 10-year-old boy to school

Going for a ride on a motorcycle looks cool, but the reason 200 bikers gave a 10-year-old Nova Scotia boy a ride to school is even cooler -- They were showing their support after he was bullied at school.

According to CTV News, Xander Rose was the target of racial slurs, insults and even death threats by some of his classmates. His mother, Katie Layboldt, says that he started to withdraw, and didn’t want to go to school or come out of his bedroom most days.

When repeated complaints to the school didn’t stop it, his mother reached out to the children’s advocacy group Defenders of Children. The call to action quickly spread on social media, and members of various motorcycle clubs gathered to show the young motorcycle enthusiast that they have his back and that bullying is not okay.

Organizer Mike Basso, told the CBC, "All these people are his sisters and brothers. He's one of us. If they have a problem with him, they have a problem with us."

Clad in his leather jacket and accompanied by his new friends, Xander confidently entered Harbourside Elementary School in Sydney, N.S.

Watch the video to see Xander ride in style and support.