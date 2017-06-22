18 year-old kicker could be NFL's first female player

“Anything you can kick, I can kick better.” That seems to be 18-year-old Becca Longo’s motto ever since she became the first woman to earn a football scholarship to a Division II school or higher.

Longo started her career as a kicker on a dare, rocketing a football across the field, and surprising herself in the process.

That dare gave her the fuel to pursue what’s become her dream, playing football professionally.

Longo didn’t expect to play in college, let alone earn a scholarship, but now considers herself a trailblazer.

“I’ve heard people say that I’m just a publicity stunt, that I don’t deserve this chance,” Longo said.

But she tries not to let the naysayers bring her down and is focused on her first season at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

Although Longo dreams of kicking in the NFL she’s focused on the here and now, specifically, playing the game she loves.