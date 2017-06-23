Meet ‘Tertill', the Roomba for your vegetable garden

Posted: Jun 23 2017 06:07PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 06:07PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Your cat hates your roomba-- but why should indoor animals have all the fun?

Meet The Tertill! Joe Jones, the co-creator of everyone’s favorite autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner has created an autonomous robotic weeder for your garden.The Tertill uses sensors to identify weeds and cuts them down until they eventually die. 

You’ll have to make a few adjustments to your flower or vegetable garden. The Tertill needs a small raised border so he doesn’t wander out of bounds and you have to leave room between your plants so he can reach the weeds. 

But the Tertill is weatherproof, solar-powered, doesn’t use chemicals and it’s currently on sale on Kickstarter for $249. 

 

So get off your hands and knees and let the robots have this win. Just tell the neighborhood squirrels to watch out!

