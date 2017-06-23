New survey shows ‘mommy shaming' is rampant

Looks like there’s no hiding from “mommy shaming.” According the new C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, six out of ten mothers of children ages 5 and under have been criticized for their parenting.

Friends, acquaintances, and strangers on the internet are all quick to offer unsolicited criticism, but the most common culprits: family members.

Moms in the survey said the most common topics were: discipline, nutrition, and sleep.

Half of the mothers who had experienced such criticism said they were likely to avoid people who had shamed them in the future.

Every mom is different, so let’s cut Mom a little slack. Otherwise we might find ourselves with no one left to shame!