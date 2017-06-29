Umpire saves woman from jumping off bridge

Posted: Jun 29 2017 04:07PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 04:07PM CDT

PITTSBURGH -

Typically if a Major League Baseball umpire makes the news, it’s for kicking someone out of the game. But MLB ump John Tumpane is in the news for keeping someone in the game.

Tumpane was in Pittsburgh recently for a series between the Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays. 

As he walked along the Roberto Clemente Bridge, a woman hopped over the railing. She told Tumpane she just wanted a better view of the river, but the tone of her voice and expression on her face said something else. 

She eventually confessed, “I just want to end it right now. I want to be in a better place,” According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tumpane replied, “You're going to be all right.”

Tumpane grabbed the woman, who tried to break free. Then another passerby took her other arm, while another secured her feet. They waited for emergency responders to come. The woman was eventually rescued and hospitalized. 

 

As heroic of an action Tumpane took, he doesn’t see himself as a hero saying, "I just happened to be there.”

