Boy places over 17,500 flags on veterans' headstones

Posted: Jun 29 2017 04:37PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 04:37PM CDT

REDDING, Calif. -

When 12-year-old Preston Sharp visited his grandfather’s grave on Veteran’s Day two years ago he didn’t like what he saw -- There were no flags or flowers on any of the veterans’ headstones. 

Rather than accepting it, he decided to do something about it. Preston worked odd jobs in the neighborhood and purchased dozens of small flags and flowers to place in the cemetery where his grandfather was buried. But that still wasn’t enough -- There were plenty more veterans’ graves that needed to be tended to. 

So he started a GoFundMe page, and has since raised over $30,000 of his $500,000 goal. As of May, Preston has placed more than 17,500 flags and flowers at cemeteries across Northern California. But he still has more patriotism to spread, and his goal is to honor as many veterans as he can. 

That dedication has made him the recipient of community awards and recognition from military groups across California. And Preston isn’t just honoring the deceased. His work let’s him say “thank you” to the living veterans he meets along the way. A reminder to the veterans of the respect and honor that still means something to younger generations. 

 

Watch the video to see how Preston honors veterans every day -- Not just holidays. 

