Gold Star mother biking across US for her son and others

Posted: Jun 29 2017 04:46PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 04:46PM CDT

PHOENIX, Ariz. -

Kaye Jordan’s son, Austin Garrett Staggs, made the ultimate sacrifice. He was killed in action in Afghanistan seven years ago. 

After losing Austin, Kaye became what is known as a “Gold Star family member” -- a term used to describe a family member who has lost a loved one in military service.

Austin loved his country very much, and now Kaye is biking across America to meet with other Gold Star families. She began in San Diego, California and the five month ride will end at Ground Zero. 

She’s doing it as a part of the non-profit ‘Legacies Alive’ which supports Gold Star families, and brings awareness to the life of all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice -- So that their memory doesn’t fade. 

She told FOX 10, “As a Gold Star family, you hear on television that we’ve lost three more. And it just...it just  takes your heart and it just...it just presses in on it and takes your breath away. Because you know that that family has to suffer. It’s hard.”

As with every day, Kaye will carry Austin in her heart along the way. “I tell Austin good morning every morning, I tell him good night. He’s with me. You know? He’s with me. He’s been with me on the ride,” she said. 

 

Watch the video to see how Kaye is keeping Austin’s memory alive.  

