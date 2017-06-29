Keeping your pet comfortable during Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks were used during our first Independence Day celebration which was held in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777. Ever since, dogs and cats have been dreading the holiday. It’s no secret that dogs and cats have far superior hearing when compared to humans. So imagine how loud those explosions are to them. It’s not a party. It’s a warzone.

Every year, animals are lost, hurt, and even killed after being scared by fireworks. Additionally, many shelters report an influx of lost cats and dogs in the days around the holiday. And it’s not just the Fourth you need to worry about -- Earlybirds and firework hoarders will be at it all week. But there are many ways to protect your pet this Independence Day. Here’s how to show you love them just as much as your country.