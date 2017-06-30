The most outrageous bridezilla stuns bridesmaid

Posted: Jun 30 2017 04:43PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 04:43PM CDT

LOS ANGELES -

Wedding season is here and there’s finally a Bridezilla so terrible she made the news.

An anonymous bridesmaid wrote about her experience with a bride-to-be for the Australian woman’s site Mamamia.

The Bridezilla allegedly demanded the bridesmaid provide an Excel spreadsheet of wedding cake bakers including price brackets, flavors, and reviews of their services. She set up three shopping trips for bridesmaid dresses and a wedding dress over three different weekends, essentially turning the role of “bridesmaid” into an unpaid part-time job.

But what really takes the cake is that when the bride decided on a $10,500 dress, which was two times her budget, she asked her seven bridesmaids to pitch in.

 

The bridesmaid said she might ditch her duty and the friendship, too. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories