The most outrageous bridezilla stuns bridesmaid

Wedding season is here and there’s finally a Bridezilla so terrible she made the news.

An anonymous bridesmaid wrote about her experience with a bride-to-be for the Australian woman’s site Mamamia.

The Bridezilla allegedly demanded the bridesmaid provide an Excel spreadsheet of wedding cake bakers including price brackets, flavors, and reviews of their services. She set up three shopping trips for bridesmaid dresses and a wedding dress over three different weekends, essentially turning the role of “bridesmaid” into an unpaid part-time job.

But what really takes the cake is that when the bride decided on a $10,500 dress, which was two times her budget, she asked her seven bridesmaids to pitch in.

The bridesmaid said she might ditch her duty and the friendship, too.