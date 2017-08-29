Meet the most adorable hiker on the Appalachian Trail

Ellie Quirin is set to become the youngest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail and she’s only 15 months old. Her parents Bekah and Derrick Quirin, both former trail guides, are bringing her along for the 2,200 mile trek.

While most Appalachian Trail hikers finish in six months, the Quirins have allowed for a full year to complete the journey. According to the Mother Nature Network, the family will take a flip-flop approach to the trail. Flip-flopping allows hikers to reduce the environmental impact of everyone going in the same direction at roughly the same time. It’s also good for those traveling with a baby as it provides flexibility for unexpected circumstances.

Previously, 5-year-old Christian Thomas (who became known as Buddy Backpacker) was the youngest to complete the trail with his parents back in 2014.

If you’d like to follow Ellie’s journey, you can follow the Quirins on their blog or instagram @Ellieontheat.