New court docs reveal Johnny Depp wants Amber Heard to pay $100,000 in legal fees

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle rages on.

In new court docs filed by Depp's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by ET, Depp is asking that the court order Heard to pay $100,000 toward his attorneys' fees and costs.

Depp also wants to be allowed to deduct that amount from his next divorce settlement payment to Heard if she fails to pay within 10 days of the court's order.

The 53-year-old actor has incurred nearly $1 million in attorneys' fees and costs with Wasser and her office, according to the filing. A court hearing on this motion is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2017.

Read more on FOX NEWS.