Will Smith & Tom Hanks are in talks to star in 'Dumbo' live-action remake Entertainment Will Smith & Tom Hanks are in talks to star in 'Dumbo' live-action remake The Disney classic is being helmed by Tim Burton with reports claiming Smith will play the father of children who befriend the lovable elephant.

Hanks would reportedly play the villain who locks up Dumbo’s mom. Run Forest, Run! This latest live-adaptation comes after Disney’s successful turns with Maleficent and Cinderella.

Smith and Hanks together? You’d have to be a dumbo to not think it will be box office gold.