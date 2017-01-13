Will Smith & Tom Hanks are in talks to star in 'Dumbo' live-action remake

The Disney classic is being helmed by Tim Burton with reports claiming Smith will play the father of children who befriend the lovable elephant. Hanks would reportedly play the villain who locks up Dumbo’s mom. Run Forest, Run! This latest li

Posted:Jan 13 2017 02:04PM CST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 02:04PM CST

LOS ANGELES - The Disney classic is being helmed by Tim Burton with reports claiming Smith will play the father of children who befriend the lovable elephant.

Hanks would reportedly play the villain who locks up Dumbo’s mom. Run Forest, Run! This latest live-adaptation comes after Disney’s successful turns with Maleficent and Cinderella.

Smith and Hanks together? You’d have to be a dumbo to not think it will be box office gold.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories