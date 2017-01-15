Billie Lourd jets off to Cabo with Taylor Lautner after heartbreaking family deaths

(Taylor Lautner Instagram)
(Taylor Lautner Instagram)

Posted:Jan 15 2017 05:09PM CST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 05:09PM CST

Billie Lourd is getting some much needed R&R.

The 24-year-old actress has been vacationing with her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, in Mexico, just two weeks after the back-to-back deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

 

 

✌🏼🌴✌🏼

A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

 

Lauter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sun-soaked snap of him and Lourd, enjoying their break from the Hollywood limelight.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles just a few days prior. Her mother, Reynolds, died on Dec. 28 of a suspected stroke.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories