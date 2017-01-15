Billie Lourd jets off to Cabo with Taylor Lautner after heartbreaking family deaths

Billie Lourd is getting some much needed R&R.
The 24-year-old actress has been vacationing with her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, in Mexico, just two weeks after the back-to-back deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
Lauter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sun-soaked snap of him and Lourd, enjoying their break from the Hollywood limelight.
Fisher died on Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles just a few days prior. Her mother, Reynolds, died on Dec. 28 of a suspected stroke.
