Billie Lourd jets off to Cabo with Taylor Lautner after heartbreaking family deaths

Billie Lourd is getting some much needed R&R.

The 24-year-old actress has been vacationing with her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, in Mexico, just two weeks after the back-to-back deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

✌🏼🌴✌🏼 A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Lauter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sun-soaked snap of him and Lourd, enjoying their break from the Hollywood limelight.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles just a few days prior. Her mother, Reynolds, died on Dec. 28 of a suspected stroke.

