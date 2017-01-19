Ed Sheeran's underground tunnel leads to a pub

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer said he was motivated to build the secret passageway by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. “It was going to be Peter Jackson’s house and he’s just got like loads of secret passageways and underground

Posted:Jan 19 2017 04:23PM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 04:23PM CST

LOS ANGELES - The “Thinking Out Loud” singer said he was motivated to build the secret passageway by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

“It was going to be Peter Jackson’s house and he’s just got like loads of secret passageways and underground tunnels. I went there and was like I want all of this on a smaller scale.”

And the Grammy winner said having the party room separated from his living quarters is ideal.

“So basically there’s an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house so you get no one, raiding the cupboards or smashing anything.”

Those red Solo cups can get really messy!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories