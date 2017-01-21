Madonna tells crowd at Women's March on Washington she's thought about "blowing up" White House Entertainment Madonna tells crowd at Women's March on Washington she's thought about "blowing up" White House Iconic singer Madonna made headlines during the Women's March on Washington for a passionate speech during which she referenced "blowing up" the White House.

"Yes, I am angry," she said. "Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

The Queen of Pop also dropped several f-bombs before changing her message to one of unity and love, saying that "we must love one another or die," before performing "Express Yourself."