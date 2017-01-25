Spring is betting big on Jay Z's Tidal

Sources are reporting that Sprint has bought 33% of Jay Z‘s music streaming service Tidal, for a total of $200 million. Sprint, with its current 45 million customers, will probably be the savior to Tidal’s financial issues and scratch off rumors

Posted:Jan 25 2017 03:56PM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 03:56PM CST

LOS ANGELES - Sources are reporting that Sprint has bought 33% of Jay Z‘s music streaming service Tidal, for a total of $200 million. Sprint, with its current 45 million customers, will probably be the savior to Tidal’s financial issues and scratch off rumors of subscriber inflation.

“Together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience,” Jay Z stated. “Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” he added.

Tidal is known for creating exclusive content with major artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Jack White, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. For example, when Kanye’s “Famous” came out, it was only available on Tidal.

The benefits are obvious for Jay Z, but what about Sprint?

It is rumored that people who subscribe to both Sprint and Tidal will get access to exclusive content, in hopes to get people to subscribe to their mobile phone service. However, it’s not clear whether Sprint will sign up its customers to Tidal for free or in a bundle. A spokesperson for Sprint recently said:

“What this exactly means for current and new Sprint customers and upcoming promotions from Sprint and Tidal will be unveiled soon.”

What we really want to know is, next time Kanye decides to drop another hit, will his video include the “Can you hear me now” guy?


