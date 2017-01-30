Matt Damon's political future looks bleak

There is one role Matt Damon has no interest in ever getting. The Hollywood A-lister has revealed he doesn’t ever see himself running for any kind of political office. Dang! We’d love to see the Bourne Presidency! The 46-year-old elaborated

Posted:Jan 30 2017 05:26PM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 05:26PM CST

LOS ANGELES - There is one role Matt Damon has no interest in ever getting.

The Hollywood A-lister has revealed he doesn’t ever see himself running for any kind of political office. Dang! We’d love to see the Bourne Presidency!

The 46-year-old elaborated as to why he’s averse to getting into the legislative arena.

I do feature [films],” he told E! News. “I’m not a reality guy.” Shade alert!

While his answer could be taken as a jab at a certain White House occupant, the Oscar winner insinuated it was not intentional.

“That’s the first time I thought [of that],” he said while laughing. “I might use that again.”

Too bad he doesn’t want to run because, depending on the district, lines like that could help get him votes.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories